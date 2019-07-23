× County council votes to subpoena Cuyahoga County sheriff in jail investigation

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Council voted to subpoena the sheriff to answer questions about the jail, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Tuesday.

Outgoing Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney will be required to appear before council on Tuesday at 1 p.m., a council spokesman said.

Just last week, Pinkney refused to answer dozens of questions about the jail’s operations. His attorney told members of the Public Safety Committee the answers could affect the investigation.

Nine inmates have died at the Cuyahoga County Jail since June 2018 and a reported issued by the U.S. Marshals Service called conditions, “inhumane.”

Pinkney is set to retired on Aug. 2.

