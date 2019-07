Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Joe Long and Tina Greci as one of Cleveland's Own.

Joe and Tina own the Longo's Pizza restaurants, Joey's Italian Grille and Pastina Rustic Italian.

They're celebrating their 50th anniversary of being in business this year.

The restaurants employ more than 300 people throughout Lake and Geauga counties.

