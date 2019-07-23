× Cleveland Indians say 3-year-old boy struck by foul ball showing no signs of serious injury

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday provided an update on the little boy who was struck by a foul ball during Sunday’s game.

The team said they have been following up with the family of the three-year-old child named Henry.

“The club and family are pleased to announce following medical examination and review, Henry was released from the hospital on Sunday evening and is showing no signs of serious injury.”

In a press release the Indians said, “The family would like to thank the entire Indians organization, the usher on the scene immediately, the Cleveland Clinic medical staff at Progressive Field, Physicians Ambulance and the Cleveland MetroHealth trauma center for the great care and support during this situation.

The Indians organization and Francisco Lindor are very thankful Henry is doing well. In deference to the family, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

The child was struck by a line drive hit by Lindor.

The All-Star shortstop was extremely concerned about the child.

“It stinks, man,” Lindor said following the game. “You don’t want to get nobody hurt. I have heard the kid is doing well. He’s in the hospital. He’s getting checked and all I know is he’s in stable condition and he’s doing good.”

The protective netting at Progressive Field runs to the end of each dugout. Lindor’s line drive landed several sections beyond the netting and was about 12 to 15 rows into the stands.

Lindor echoed the calls of many major leaguers to extend the netting.

