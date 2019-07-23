Cleveland Heights police search for suspects in murder of 17-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Detectives are searching for three teenagers wanted in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Takim Brown was shot around 9 p.m. on July 15 as he stood on a sidewalk outside of a store near the intersection of Mayfield and Eddington roads in Cleveland Heights.

"We have issued warrants for three juveniles that we believe are responsible," said Cleveland Heights Capt. Chris Britton.

Britton and Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said they are not releasing the names of the three suspects since they are juveniles.

They are hoping that anyone at the scene or anyone who knows where the suspects are located will call police. The suspects range in age from 15 to 17.

"This is a violent crime, we have a murder victim who was 17. We want the suspects arrested as soon as possible," the chief said.

Jazmine McFarland, who lives near the scene of the shooting, said she too wants those responsible to be behind bars.

"I heard the shot, but at first we thought it was a fire cracker," McFarland said. "I then saw him fall on the ground so I ran over and started CPR."

The victim was taken to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Capt. Richard McIntosh , of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department Crime Stoppers, said they are offering reward money for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights detectives or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.