City of Cuyahoga Falls to offer free childcare during city council meetings

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Mayor Don Walters and Councilman Drew Reilly have announced plans for free childcare for people who attend Cuyahoga Falls City Council meetings.

The service will start in September at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium.

“Throughout my time as Mayor, I have been consistently working to make sure that all of our residents remain informed about what is happening in their city and engaged in the process – it has been one of my top priorities,” stated Mayor Don Walters. “To my knowledge, we are the only city in Ohio to offer this service to our residents. By offering this new service, we are able to increase accessibility to our public meetings for anyone who wishes to attend and participate in the process but may otherwise be unable due to lack of childcare.”

“Recently, I began researching ways to make our council meetings more accessible to younger people who want to become more civically engaged and quickly realized that lack of childcare is not only a roadblock to participation but one that we can work to eliminate,“ said Ward 1 Councilman Drew Reilly. “In just a few days, I am going to be a father, and I firmly believe that all parents should have the same access and ability to participate in the civic process that I do without having to worry about who will care for their child.”

To use the service, check in with the Clerk of Council.