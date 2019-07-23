Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries suffered during Friday match

OXON HILL, Md.  — Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from his injuries after collapsing outside the ring during a Friday night match, ESPN is reporting. 

Dadashev, 28, previously underwent a two-hour surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after the collapse.

Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.

Dadashev was 13-1 as a professional boxer.

Read more here. 

