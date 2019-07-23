Berea prepares for Cleveland Browns training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- From the freshly-painted orange and brown stripes on Lou Groza Boulevard just outside the Browns complex to local retailers swapping out Indians gear for the latest Browns swag, the city of Berea is gearing up for what is expected to be the most exciting season in decades.

Cafe Ah-Roma has been a staple in Berea for 20 years and owner Rob Bennett said in the middle of July, football fever is already spreading fast.

“So much more excitement just listening to everybody that’s coming in. Everyone’s trying to get training camp tickets, did expanded training camp. It’s a hard ticket to get," Bennett said.

Just next door, the owner of Parkway Barber Shop was tight lipped about which Browns players are regulars here.

But Charlotte Garmon said they are predicting huge crowds during training camp like they’ve never seen before.

Tickets are already sold out for Browns training camp, which runs from Friday though Aug. 2.

The Orange and Brown Scrimmage is returning to FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3. Tickets are $5.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here