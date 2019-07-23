Australian man caught with $140 million of meth after crashing into parked police car

SYDNEY, Australia – An Australian man has been caught with a $140 million methamphetamine haul hidden in boxes after he crashed into a parked police car.

The 28-year-old crashed into a police vehicle parked outside a Sydney police station on Tuesday, causing significant damage, according to a police statement. Around an hour later, police pulled the man over and searched his van.

Ryde detectives investigate $200 million car crash https://t.co/uYynfshenB pic.twitter.com/ORAdtxgfUu — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 23, 2019

During the search, police found removal boxes that contained 273 kilograms (600 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Police estimated that the drugs had a street value of over 200 million Australian dollars — or $140 million in US dollars.

The man has been charged with large commercial drug supply and negligent driving. Police are also conducting a forensic examination of the van.

Last month, Australian authorities made the country’s largest onshore methamphetamine seizure when police found 1.6 tons of drugs hidden in a shipment of stereo speakers from Thailand.

Authorities said the record drug bust had an estimated street value of $1.2 billion Australian dollars, which is equivalent to $837 million US dollars. Along with meth, 37 kilograms of heroin was also found stashed in vacuumed-sealed packages inside the speakers.

In January, US authorities confiscated almost a billion dollars’ worth of methamphetamine bound for Australia, in the largest-ever seizure of the drug on American soil, Australian police announced after a joint operation. In that seizure, the drugs were found hidden inside electronic equipment.