Newborn found abandoned at Florida apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A newborn wrapped in a T-shirt was found on the stoop of a Florida apartment Saturday – the second time in less than two years a baby has been abandoned at the same complex, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Orlando police said the one-day-old baby appeared to be in good health and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

WKMG reports that the baby was found with a note apparently written by the mother, describing a violent domestic situation that could have been harmful to the child. Police are not discussing any specific details in the note.

Clive Petgrave told the paper he woke up Saturday morning to officers knocking on his door. By that time Petgrave said they had already taken away the crying infant, who was found on the stoop outside his Willow Key unit.

Petgrave said investigators asked if he had recently noticed any pregnant women in the area, but he hadn’t.

In October of 2017, another baby was found at the Willow Key complex with a note asking that someone take her to a fire station. The child was reportedly fully clothed and healthy.

“This is crazy,” another resident, Kimberley Williams, told the Sentinel. “This is really really crazy. Why do they keep leaving these babies like this?”

Florida has a Safe Haven law that allows parents to legally leave a baby they can’t care for at a hospital or fire station, as long as the child is one week old or younger.