Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old West Virginia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

FAIRMONT, West Virginia — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl from West Virginia who is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Amber Alert, Gracelynn Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont on July 6. Authorities believe she was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, 26.

Scritchfield is described as being 3’0″ tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing summer clothing.

They may be in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia plates: 1TH163.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

