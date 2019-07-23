Amazon opens delivery station minutes from shuttered GM Lordstown plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio--- Just minutes from the shuttered General Motors plant in Lordstown, Amazon has moved in.

The new Amazon Delivery Station in North Jackson opened to the media Tuesday, the same week the company announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Akron and Rossford, Ohio.

"That location will actually feed packages to this location as well as other locations in the Amazon network," said Sean Healy, of Amazon.

Healy said the station already brought 200 jobs to the area. Employment numbers climb higher when you factor in Amazon's delivery service partners, like Smile Logistics who have employed more than 50 people alone.

"Amazon has contracted my company to make them deliveries so what we do is go out and secure equipment, hire the employees and execute the last mile deliveries," said Tom Lynch, of Smile Logistics.

Although the grand opening of the delivery station brought excitement for those in Mahoning County. In Lordstown, Mayor Arno Hill said he hopes it's a signal of investments to come. General Motors closed their Lordstown plant earlier this year, but maintains ownership of the facility.

"Seems like this area is the first place to go down in the state, the last one to come up. And when we go down we usually go lower than other areas and when we come up, we don't come quite as high as as other areas," Hill said.

The mayor said the community is still feeling the squeeze of the plant closure and while additional jobs are a good thing, he's not sure Amazon can make up for the difference in pay for former General Motors employees.

"They may apply once their benefits run out ,but right now the money they get from unemployment and supplemental pay is almost what they were making when they were working per the union contact," Hill said.

According to Healy, some of their employees used to work at the Lordstown plant. During the tour, he unveiled a $10,000 donation of STEM equipment to the area Boys and Girls Club.

