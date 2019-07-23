3 dogs die after being left in hot car, owner arrested

JAMESTOWN, Rhode Island – Three dogs died Sunday in Jamestown, Rhode Island after police say they were left inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up and no AC running.

According to WPRI, the Jamestown Fire Department tried to revive the dogs but were unsuccessful.

The animals were a 4-year-old black labrador, a 7-month-old black labrador and a 4-year-old keeshond.

Investigators do not know how long the dogs were left in the car. Temperatures soared into the 90s Sunday.

The owner of the dogs, Ann Garnett, 65, was charged with three felony counts of unnecessary cruelty to an animal.

Each count carries the potential penalty of up to 5 years in prison.