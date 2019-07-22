Woman rescued in Lake Erie after 14-hour search

PORT CLINTON, Ohio– A woman who fell from her jet ski into the waters of Lake Erie near Port Clinton was searched Monday morning after a 14-hour search.

A man reported his 57-year-old mother missing at about 8 p.m. Sunday. He said she fell off of the personal water craft and he lost sight of her.

The U.S. Coast Guard used boats and a helicopter during its efforts, and located the jet ski around 1:15 a.m. Local police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Canadian Air Force and good Samaritans joined the search, which covered nearly 700 square miles.

A charter boat rescued the woman at about 9:30 a.m. Monday just north of the mouth of Portage River. According to the Coast Guard, she was wearing life jacket and had a sound-producing device.

“Both of these survival devices directly led to her surviving the 79-degree water for nearly 14 hours,” the Coast Guard said.

The woman was taken to medical personnel on shore, then to a local hospital.