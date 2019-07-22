Woman rescued in Lake Erie after 14-hour search

Posted 4:19 pm, July 22, 2019, by

PORT CLINTON, Ohio– A woman who fell from her jet ski into the waters of Lake Erie near Port Clinton was searched Monday morning after a 14-hour search.

A man reported his 57-year-old mother missing at about 8 p.m. Sunday. He said she fell off of the personal water craft and he lost sight of her.

The U.S. Coast Guard used boats and a helicopter during its efforts, and located the jet ski around 1:15 a.m. Local police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Canadian Air Force and good Samaritans joined the search, which covered nearly 700 square miles.

A charter boat rescued the woman at about 9:30 a.m. Monday just north of the mouth of Portage River. According to the Coast Guard, she was wearing life jacket and had a sound-producing device.

“Both of these survival devices directly led to her surviving the 79-degree water for nearly 14 hours,” the Coast Guard said.

The woman was taken to medical personnel on shore, then to a local hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.