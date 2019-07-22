Tom Hanks transforms into Mr. Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Monday.

It stars Tom Hanks as the legendary Fred Rogers.

Rogers develops a friendship with Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys.

Junod is a skeptical journalist who has been assigned to write a profile on Mr. Rogers.

“This piece will be for an issue about heroes,” Junod tells Rogers in the clip. “Do you consider yourself a hero?”

Rogers responds, “We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings. There are many things you can do. You can play all the lowest keys on the piano at the same time.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is scheduled for release in fall of 2019.