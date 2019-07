COSTA RICA – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is being criticized for a video he posted of him and his daughter jumping off a cliff in Costa Rica.

The Brady family is vacationing there.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Brady showed he and his 6-year-old daughter holding hands before the jump.

Brady’s weight pulls her sideways as they fall.

Both of them come up just fine.

But people on social media criticized the jump, calling it irresponsible parenting.