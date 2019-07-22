× Suspect identified in murder of man and woman in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Jermaine Kemp.

Kemp is wanted for two counts of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of two people July 6.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Henritze Ave. and W. 47th St. around 2:30 a.m. on that day.

Police found a man and a woman inside a Dodge Durango.

Both had multiple gunshot wounds and died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

There’s a reward for information leading to Kemp’s arrest.

Call 1-866-4WANTED if you can help.