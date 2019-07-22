Shots fired at Fairlawn park; Police call it isolated incident

FAIRLAWN, Ohio– The Fairlawn Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a park Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Croghan Park on North Miller Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said two males fired guns toward the west parking lot, then got into their vehicle and fled. No injuries were reported.

“At this time, our investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident and detectives are continuing their investigation,” the department said in a news release on Monday. “As a precaution, we have stepped up patrols in the park to ensure the safety of all visitors.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairlawn Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-670-4309.