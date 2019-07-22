× Recovery efforts to resume Tuesday for missing swimmer at Nickel Plate Beach

HURON, Ohio– Recovery efforts will resume Tuesday morning for a woman who went missing while swimming at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.

Brittany Young, 29, of Vermilion, was last seen by her husband, who tried to help, in the water shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Huron Fire Department.

Area authorities joined in the search, but water operations were suspended because of weather. The air search continued until dusk.

The fire department said it searched for Young along the shore on Monday until water conditions improved. A side sonar scan indicated a possible target area, which was also searched.

Nickel Plate Beach is closed to the public until further notice.