CLEVELAND, Ohio - A low moves in Monday morning keeping our rain chances around through noon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Ashland, Crawford, Richland and Wyandot counties. Storm runoff could create more flooding issues.

You’ll start to feel our heat relief with temperatures and humidity going down. Sunshine and 70s on the way!

Get ready for some beautiful sunny, not humid, days!

