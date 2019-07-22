National Weather Service warns of waterspouts on Lake Erie

VERMILION, Ohio– The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning for portions of the shoreline along Lake Erie. It’s in effect until 8:15 p.m. Monday from the Islands to Avon Point.

The showers are producing waterspouts near Vermilion. Showers near Huron are also capable of producing waterspouts.

Several FOX 8 viewers spotted waterspouts in Lorain County Monday evening.

Waterspouts descend from cumulus clouds over bodies of water. They require high levels of humidity and warm water.

