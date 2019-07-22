× Pearl of the Orient in Rocky River closing after 35 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– A staple of the Rocky River community is closing at the end of August after 35 years.

Pearl of the Orient, located in Beachcliff Market Square, announced its closing in a news release on Monday.

“Many friendships have been forged with our dear patrons, staff and community organizations. It has been our honor to host many birthday and holiday celebrations, wedding anniversaries or even rehearsal dinners. Our annual celebration of Chinese New Year with the traditional Lion Dance has brought customers from near and far,” the restaurant’s ownership said.

George Hwang, who was born in Hong Kong, opened the restaurant in 1984. The food was frequently featured at area charity events, including Taste of the Browns and BAYarts Moondance.

“We hope you can join us in the coming weeks to enjoy one last Pearlfect meal, one more tasty cocktail, and make one more memory,” the news release said.