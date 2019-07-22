× Nickel Plate Beach in Huron closed to public after two recent drownings

HURON, Ohio — As the search continues for a missing swimmer in Lake Erie who went underwater in Huron on Sunday, Nickel Plate Beach is now closed to the public until further notice.

It’s the second drowning at the beach recently.

Huron City Manager Andy White told FOX 8 News, “Nickel Plate Beach has been shut down to public access until further notice. This year elevated lake levels combined with strong winds have created dangerous conditions that must be further evaluated to ensure the public’s safety. At this time all options are being considered to mitigate future risk.”

On Monday morning, rescuers resumed the shoreline search for the body of 29-year-old Brittany Young of Vermilion.

Investigators said she went underwater just before 5 p.m. Sunday while swimming in three-to-five foot waves.

When rescuers arrived, others, including her husband, were in the water trying to help.

Just two weeks ago, an 18-year-old Ashland County man drowned at Nickel Plate Beach while trying to help kids who fell off of a raft.

There are no lifeguards; signs warn to swim at your own risk.

The City of Huron is considering all options to reduce risk at the beach.