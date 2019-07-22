× Man indicted on 26 counts in Slavic Village quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team confirms Armond Johnson has been indicted on 26 counts for four murders in Slavic Village.

The bodies of David Cousin; Jr., 35; Johnson’s ex-girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25; Armond Johnson, Jr., 6; and Aubree Stone, 2, were found in a home on East 63rd July 9.

Johnson has been indicted on charges including murder, arson and kidnapping.

He’s being held on $5 million bond.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

“Armond Johnson brutally murdered four people, including his own son. His callous actions, along with his extensive violent criminal history, demands that he receive the ultimate punishment,” Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said in a statement to Ed Gallek.

