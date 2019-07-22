Man accused of trying to kill two women in Willoughby Hills attack held without bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio - A man accused of trying to kill the mother of his children and her sister was not granted bond Monday because a judge ruled he is a flight risk.

According to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, 27-year-old Allen Crawford turned himself in on Sunday night.

He's accused of breaking into an apartment and tying up two women, stabbing them, spraying them with lighter fluid and setting them on fire.

He's charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of abduction.

Each charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

A police officer who attended court for Allen's arraignment outlined Crawford's prior arrests, which include domestic violence, deadly conduct, theft, weapons charges and menacing.

The women were hospitalized following the attack.

There is no word on their condition.