Local photographer sharing stories, photos of ‘pit bull heroes’ in new book

Posted 9:48 am, July 22, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local photographer known for his viral photos of dogs eating peanut butter is releasing a new book celebrating Pit Bull heroes.

Greg Murray’s “Pit Bull Heroes: 49 Dogs with Resilience & Heart” will be released Sept. 3.

The book spotlights 49 “underdogs” who beat the odds and became heroes in their families, neighborhoods and communities, according to a release.

One of the dogs is named Chad, who was found on a street corner. Now, he’s the first pit bull in the pet therapy program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It also spotlights Charlie, who rallied an entire community to fight breed-specific legislation in Lakewood.

Gibbs Smith Publishing will donate $1 per pre-order made prior to Sept. 3 to pit bull focused rescues and organizations mentioned in the book. It will be available wherever books are sold.

His first book, “Peanut Butter Dogs,” was a portrait collection of over 140 dogs, many of them pit bulls, eating peanut butter.

