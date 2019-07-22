I-Team: Man accused of stabbing and setting two women on fire calls 911, confesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS , Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the man accused of stabbing and setting two women on fire called 911 shortly after the crime and confessed.

The I-Team obtained the 911 call through a public record's request.

On the call, the suspect, Allen Crawford, tells the dispatcher he wants to surrender.

"I lost my control; I shouldn't have done it," Crawford can be heard telling a dispatcher. "They are laying on the floor."

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins says the two women were found at the Willoughby Hills Towers on Chardon Rd. after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

One victim called 911 and was struggling to talk. She told a dispatcher she and her sister were set on fire and needed help. Police say the one victim was the mother of Crawford's children and the suspect took the three children from the apartment.

When Crawford called 911, he told police he brought the three kids to his parents' home in Cleveland. The children were not injured.

Willoughby Hills Detective Jamie Onion says police are continuing to investigate the case and do not know the motive for the crime.

Police say one victim is in stable condition while the other remains critical.

Crawford appeared in court Monday and is being held without bond. He is due back in court July 31.

