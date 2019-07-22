Fox Recipe Box: Summer Garden Ratatouille

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sherry Schie and her daughter, Tara, have a passion for food.

Sherry is the owner of SHY Cellars in Strasburg. Tara is the executive chef.

They shared their recipe for Summer Garden Ratatouille using the vegetables and herbs they planted in a garden for the restaurant.

Summer Garden Ratatouille

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, cut into 1” cubes

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium zucchini, cut into 1” cubes

2 medium yellow squash, cut into 1” cubes

1 medium yellow onion, medium dice

1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, cut into large dice

6 large cloves garlic, chopped

5 large vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into large dice, with their juices

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 Bay leaf

2 teaspoons fresh chopped thyme

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 teaspoon herbs de Provence

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the eggplant and bay leaf, and season with salt, stirring frequently for 3 to 5 minutes. Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the pan and add the onion and bell pepper. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, for about 3 to 5 minutes. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and add the zucchini, squash, garlic and cook, stirring frequently for another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and their juices, tomato paste, thyme, herbs de Provence, crushed red pepper flakes (if using) and a pinch of salt to taste. Cook over medium low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are broken down into a sauce, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Sprinkle with fresh basil and thyme, drizzle with a little olive oil if desired, and serve.