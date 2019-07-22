× Cuyahoga Falls pizza shop owner found guilty of shooting at man accused of stealing $1

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– The owner of East of Chicago Pizza in Cuyahoga Falls was convicted of shooting at another man on Monday.

A Summit County jury found Jeff Straughan, 53, guilty of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and aggravated menacing.

It stems from an incident on Aug. 14, 2018. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Straughan went looking for a 38-year-old man who he accused of stealing $1 from the tip jar.

During the confrontation at the Portage Crossing Shopping Center, Straughan pulled out a gun and fired in the man’s direction, the prosecutor’s office said. No one was injured.

Straughan will be sentenced on Aug. 26.