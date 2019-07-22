Cuyahoga Falls pizza shop owner found guilty of shooting at man accused of stealing $1

Posted 5:32 pm, July 22, 2019, by

Jeff Straughan (Photo courtesy: Summit County Jail)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– The owner of East of Chicago Pizza in Cuyahoga Falls was convicted of shooting at another man on Monday.

A Summit County jury found Jeff Straughan, 53, guilty of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and aggravated menacing.

It stems from an incident on Aug. 14, 2018. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Straughan went looking for a 38-year-old man who he accused of stealing $1 from the tip jar.

During the confrontation at the Portage Crossing Shopping Center, Straughan pulled out a gun and fired in the man’s direction, the prosecutor’s office said. No one was injured.

Straughan will be sentenced on Aug. 26.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.