Cooler, more comfortable and dry

Much more comfortable air has settled into northeastern Ohio. Skies were cloud-laden through most of the day, but breaks in the overcast develop for the evening. Temperatures will be cooler and more comfy through the overnight hours as well.

Meanwhile, some absolutely beautiful weather settles over the Buckeye State with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The atmosphere will be fairly comfy, especially considering the copious amounts of humidity we experienced last week!

No major weather systems are on the horizon, basically we’ll enjoy summertime in Cleveland. Since it will be so dry, many backyards and gardens will get dry in a hurry. You may need to water your plants and gardens for several days!