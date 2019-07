CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

Sunday around 11:35 a.m., officers were called out to Bonna Ave. near E. 71st Street for a report of a man down in a field.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Police say the victim may have had an argument with a person who left the scene.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating.

There is no suspect description.