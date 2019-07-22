Cleveland officer suspended 25 days over traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland police officer was suspended for weeks after what happened when he pulled a woman over for a traffic stop, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Officer William Tell ended up suspended 25 days. The stop happened last year, but an internal review took months. The documents and video from the investigation were just released to the I-Team.

A woman got nervous when a Cleveland cop pulled her over as she drove downtown, and then she got angry. So she filed a complaint.

She told the office of professional standards, "I was like, ‘You pulled me over before.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘You never called me.’ I was like, ‘Oh, sorry.’"

The woman said the officer threatened to arrest her, saying she had a warrant out for her when she did not.

"He's like, ‘I'm gonna have to take you in. Do you have anybody to bond you out?’ At this point, I fell apart. I'm crying."

Officer Tell told a different version of events. He said, "Did I know who she was before I stopped her? No."

"I said, ‘No, you're not going to jail. You're not going to jail. I was just joking with you.’"

Cleveland police wear body cameras. Investigators found the officer didn't record this stop.

Investigators also found he never ran a check on the driver’s license plate until after he had let her go.

The driver’s uncle was talking to her on the phone and he heard what happened during the traffic stop. He told investigators, "I don't think this guy should be doing this."

Tell is assigned to the traffic unit. He did not return a message left for comment. He is appealing his punishment.

He also told investigators, "We was laughing and joking. It was shocking when I got the complaint."