Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND — Due to popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending the Asian Lantern Festival for an additional two weeks.

Initially, the festival was scheduled to end Sunday, July 28. However, it will now continue Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., until Sunday, August 11.

This year, the festival has all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There are also live performances and a new interactive zone.

More than 75,000 guests have already enjoyed the festival this year.

The zoo says remaining Asian Lantern Festival tickets are limited. Tickets are $15.50 for zoo members and $18.50 for non-members.

Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Limited availability tickets can be purchased same-day at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60. Children under 2 are admitted for free.

