Chelsea Clinton gives birth to her third child

Posted 12:46 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, July 22, 2019

Chelsea Clinton is a mother of three.

The former First Daughter made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude,” she wrote.

The 39-year-old has two other children with Marc Mezvinsky, Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted, “Bill and I are so thrilled!”

Former president Bill Clinton said, “Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful.”

Clinton announced her pregnancy in January.

