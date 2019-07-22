Cars and boats float down US-250 as rain and runoff floods Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio - The Wayne County Sheriff says his department and Wooster police coordinated evacuations and rescues through the early hours of Monday morning.

Doppler radar shows parts of the area near Wooster received more than four inches of rain.

The hardest hit areas are Prairie Lane Park and Bauer Road along Route 30, according to Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.

Deputies evacuated a camp ground and rescued some people by boat.

"Roads flooded. Massive water running across the field. Houses under water. Cars, boats floating out in the US 250,” the sheriff said to FOX 8.

"I ain’t worried about the danger. I mean, I lived on Prairie Lane, and it’s a flooding creek, my whole life. So this don’t bother me one bit. To lose everything I got? That’s what bother me," Keith Rule told FOX 8.

Rule says Apple Creek is usually only ankle-deep most of the time.

"It’s the amount of rain that we got. We got a heavy amount of rain in just a half hour, 45 minutes. And now it’s just starting to flow down from all the creeks down into Wooster and into Killbuck creek," Wayne County Dive Team Commander Jim Imhof told FOX 8.

Mike Daugherty lives in Wooster.

"It rose in the backyard slowly for about 45 minutes. Then after about 45 minutes it started gushing up the road," Daugherty said.

SR-96 at SR-13 is still closed Monday morning from flooding, as is SR-302 between Old Lincoln and Silver Roads.

Police and deputies in Wooster have most impassable roads blocked around the Wooster-area but want to remind people to turn around if they approach high water, instead of trying to cross.