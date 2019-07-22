Canton police say man dead in shooting is suspect in home invasion robbery

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating the death of a man they say is also a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

Monday around 2:05 a.m., police say they were called to the 2600 block of 2nd St. N.W. to investigate a report of a home invasion robbery.

The suspect was shot by the home owner during the robbery, according to police.

According to a press release, officers were also notified of a person who arrived at Aultman Hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at 2:10 a.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police say it was determined the gunshot victim was one of the two suspects in the home invasion robbery.

Police are looking for a second suspect in the robbery.

If you can help, call police at (330)489-3144.