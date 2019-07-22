Amazon announces expansion plans in Ohio; New fulfillment center will bring hundreds of jobs to Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment center in Ohio, one in Akron and the other in Rossford.

The company says it will create more than 2,500 full-time jobs.

According to a press release, each fulfillment center will be more than 700,000 square feet.

The press release does not say where that fulfillment center will be located in Akron, the former Rolling Hills Mall was earmarked for commercial space by a city council vote in 2018.

FOX 8 has reached out to Amazon to confirm the fulfillment center’s location.

“We are excited to have Amazon build on to its already strong business relationship with Ohio by selecting the City of Akron for its new facility,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Once completed, this fulfillment center will provide even more opportunities for good jobs to people seeking employment in and around Akron.”

Amazon offers a minimum wage of $15 and a benefits package for full-time employees.

