ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio - The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office has identified a teen whose body was recovered in Lake Erie near Conneaut Sunday as 17-year-old Hector Lozada.

He and his family were swimming at the beach Sunday, when Lozada and a cousin jumped in the water near the breakwall.

Lozada went under and did not resurface.

The 14-year-old swam to shore and called 911.

Conneaut police told FOX 8 the teen's body had been found around 9 p.m. Sunday.