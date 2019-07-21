WATCH: Man with dementia gets wish, rides wave one last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCK BEACH, N.C. -- A video showcasing an act of kindness by a group of young men has gone viral on Twitter.

Ryan Giancola, who shared the video with FOX 8, said an elderly woman came up to him and his group of friends on Wednesday while they were visiting Duck in the Outer Banks.

She asked them if they could help fulfill her husband's wish to ride a wave one last time.

She told the group he was suffering from dementia and most likely only has a year to live.

"What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!" Giancola wrote in his Tweet.