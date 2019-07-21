Warm and sticky Sunday and then a glorious cooldown to kickoff the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Still hot on today, just not as hot! Actual air temperatures will range between 85 -90 but it’ll still be very humid so the Feels-Like temps will reach just below 100°. No more Heat Alerts for us! Scattered showers and storms start to pop in the afternoon, mainly after 2 PM. There is the risk of a strong to severe storm with damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding the threats. Stay tuned.

Scattered showers and storms overnight, still muggy with temps dipping into the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A cold front moves in Monday morning keeping our rain chances around through 2 PM . But that front is key to our heat relief… temperatures and humidity going down… Very refreshing! Sunshine and 70’s on the way!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

