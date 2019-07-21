Scattered showers, storms popping up overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Scattered showers and storms pop along the front during the overnight hours Sunday. There is the risk of a strong to severe storm with damaging winds hail, and localized flooding threats. Our southern counties could get additional rain. Still muggy with temps dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Wayne, Ashland, Richland, Crawford, Wyandot and Mahoning counties until 1:15 a.m. Monday.

A low moves in Monday morning keeping our rain chances around through noon . You’ll start to feel our heat relief temperatures and humidity going down. Sunshine and 70s on the way!

The countdown beings to cooler weather. A dramatic change for Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s and less humidity. There is a chance of rain but drier conditions with more sunshine coming after lunch. Get ready for some beautiful sunny-not-humid days!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

