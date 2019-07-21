PHOTO GALLERY: Scattered showers, storms causing flooding in some Northeast Ohio neighborhoods

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Scattered showers and storms traveling through Northeast Ohio, heading towards Pennsylvania, Sunday could cause localized flooding in some areas.

Residents in Wayne County are under a FLOOD ADVISORY until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has also issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Mahoning County, in effect until 10 p.m.

Some FOX 8 viewers are already reporting flooding in their neighborhoods.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Citizens are reminded to “turn around, don’t drown.” Do not try to drive through flooded roads. NWS states that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

