Risk of scattered showers, storms Sunday evening; cooler weather coming Monday

CLEVELAND -- The countdown begins to cooler weather: A dramatic change for Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s and less humidity. There is a chance of rain, but drier conditions with more sunshine are coming after lunch. Get ready for some beautiful sunny-not-humid days!

Scattered showers and storms pop along the front that are inland for the next few hours. There is the RISK of a strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and localized flooding threats. Our southern counties could get 1-2″. Stay tuned.

As we make our way to about 10 p.m. the RISK OF STORMS INCLUDES EVERYONE. Scattered showers and storms overnight. It'll still be muggy with temps dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A low moves in Monday morning keeping our rain chances around through 2 p.m.. Then you’ll start to feel our heat relief… temperatures and humidity going down… Very refreshing as we go through the day on Monday! Sunshine and 70’s on the way!

We survived the “Dog Days” of summer so far!

