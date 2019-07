HURON, Ohio — Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 23-year-old woman was swimming with her family at the beach Sunday and went missing.

Rescue operations are under way with personnel from Huron Police Department, Huron Fire, the Coast Guard and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.