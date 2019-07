RAVENNA, Ohio – The Ravenna Police Department is starting a crime prevention program.

Officers will be using door hangers to let people know how they might be leaving themselves vulnerable to criminals.

The door hangers will contain information about what officers are seeing, such as leaving the garage door open, overgrown landscaping or an unlocked car.

The door hanger will also note the officer’s name, date and time.

If you have any questions, contact Ravenna police at (330)296-6486.