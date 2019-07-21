Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos

LONDON — Kensington Palace has released three new photographs before Prince George’s birthday.
The future king turns 6 on Monday. It’s become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
In two of the pictures George is seen with a big smile as he wears an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.
🦁🦁🦁 Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!
George is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.
He is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.
