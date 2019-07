PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Perkins Township police responded to a call about kids who were locked in a car at Walmart Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday felt like triple digits.

Police say it was an accident.

The parents got out of the car and closed the doors but accidentally left the keys inside.

The parents called 911.

An officer broke a window to get the kids out quickly.

The children were checked by Perkins Fire and were okay.