Naked man walks into Vermont store, buys coffee



BENNINGTON, Vermont – A man carried a wallet and a pair of glasses but wore nothing else when he went out for coffee in Bennington, Vermont Wednesday.

Security video shows a naked man walking in the store and asking where the coffee is.

“He asked, ‘Where’s a good place to go swimming?’ according to NBC 5, and she directed him to a good area,” store owner Ryan Hassett said. “He paid for his coffee and out the door he went.”

Police tracked him down but say they were unable to charge him with a crime.

The state of Vermont only recognizes nudity as a crime if someone disrobes in a public space or touches themselves. Simply being naked is completely legal.