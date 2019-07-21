Marvel confirms standalone ‘Black Widow’ film

HOLLYWOOD — After being part of the Marvel universe for nearly a decade now, “Black Widow” is finally getting her own film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel unveiled details about the film, titled Black Widow, at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Com.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanova, “Black Widow,” in the film.

The story is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific,” Johansson told EW. “She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Black Widow will introduce new characters, such as Alexei, the Red Guardian, who is being portrayed by David Harbour. He was developed by the Soviets during the Cold War as response to the Americans developing Captain America.

“In a way he’s a super-soldier, but he’s also a very complicated guy,” Harbour told EW. “He has a lot of flaws, a lot of idiosyncrasies. It’s a very rich character.”

Meanwhile, Johansson and Harbour are joined by costars Rachel Weisz, O.T. Fagbenle and Florence Pugh, who is playing Yelena, whom she describes as “Natasha’s sister figure.”

Weisz is portraying Malena, who has “been cycled through the Black Widow Red Room [program] five times at this point in her life.”

Lastly, Fagbenle’s character, Mason, is described as a “fixer” who can help superheroes and spies get things done when they need a little extra help.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

