Mandatory evacuations underway for some Wooster neighborhoods due to flooding concerns

WOOSTER, Ohio -- Some residents are facing mandatory evacuations due to flooding concerns in Wooster.

According to the National Weather Service, the Wooster Fire Department says there's structural damage to some buildings as a result of swift moving water.

At least one structure has partially collapsed.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio says residents who have been forced from their homes because of the flooding can seek shelter at Grace Church located at 4599 Burbank Rd in Wooster.

It's unclear how many people have had to be evacuated. The NWS reports that rescues are currently ongoing.

Officials are also reminding drivers that if you come across flooded roadways or high waters to turn around, don't drown.

FOX 8 has reached out to authorities for more information. We will provide updates as they become available.

