Man accused of stabbing women, setting them on fire now in police custody

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- A man accused of trying to kill the mother of his children and her sister is now in police custody.

According to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, 27-year-old Allen Crawford turned himself in on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, he reportedly broke into their apartment armed with a gun and tied them up, stabbed them and set them on fire.

He then grabbed his three children and fled from the scene.

One of the victim's was able to call 911 for help.

She and the other woman were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for stab wounds and burns. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police said Crawford eventually dropped off the children unharmed at his parent's house before surrendering to Cleveland police.